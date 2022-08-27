WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The United Steelworkers have announced a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract for members at Cleveland-Cliffs’ Weirton facility.

The negotiation was on behalf of roughly 12,000 members at 13 Cleveland-Cliffs locations.

The union says that the agreement maintains premium-free health insurance and has no changes to any cost sharing.

It would have coverage for disposable insulin pumps and dental implants for those who meet certain criteria.

The USW also says the proposal raises base wages by more than 20% over the four years, and contains improvements to pensions, vacation time and leaves of absence.

The negotiating committee is set to begin the ratification process and will have more details in the coming days.