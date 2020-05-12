Vagabond Kitchen preps to open doors again

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Vagabond Kitchen may be nine days away from opening its doors to regulars for the first time since the Pandemic hit.

This comes one day after Gov. Jim Justice announced restaurants could reopen their doors Thursday, May 21, but with only about 50 percent its occupancy.

The owner of Vagabond Kitchen says the restaurant will limit the number of customers to even less. It’s expecting to have 30 to 40 percent of its occupancy to fill the restaurant due to social distancing.

The restaurant is also planning to sanitize after each customer, and will limit how many people are hanging around the front doors.

The owner is anxious, especially if they decide to open its doors next week.

We would love to see people in here again, and we totally understand that people are going to be cautious moving forward. That’s why we want to do everything that we can to take care of everyone, and make this a safe space for everyone. When they want to come, they can come and know they are safe. Matt Welsch, Owner of Vagabond Kitchen

Up to 80 people could dine in at once before the Pandemic.

The owner says he doesn’t know if opening next week is best for the time being, but he should have an idea by early next week.

