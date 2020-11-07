Veterans of Foreign Wars lending troops oversees a handing hand

One organization is lending people who are protecting for our freedoms on the other side of the world a helping hand. Even all of us can take a part in this.

“When you see a veteran, thank them. Thank them for their service.” Thomas Cotello, Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars

But it’s not just the veterans the Veterans of Foreign Wars is thinking of…

One of its locations stands tall in Bellaire, Ohio… as far as 12-thousand miles away from the troops they’re lending a helping hand to… all the while they’re protecting our freedoms as we speak.

“As everyone may have forgotten, we still have quite a few troops that are waking up under very stringent and hazardous conditions. “ Kevin west, from Post 52 American Legion

What has started 7 years ago West says has grown.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Post 52 American Legion is behind it all.

Just two weeks ago, 7 55-gallon drums full of needs has gone to troops overseas, and they’re still shipping things out, all thanks to generous donations.

“Thanks to this Valley and the civilians, we are able to do that.” Kevin west, from Post 52 American Legion

“It’s a good thing. I’m not really a speaker, but I don’t know how to say this to you but I’m sure it makes everyone feel good.” Thomas Cotello, Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars

Anything from toiletry to personal hygiene to undergarments to even games and sporting activities… they’re sending it all. The organization says just donate.

They’re taking things like comic books, coloring books, and snacks too. Anything, but aerosol cans.

“When you send these things, it’s like them receiving a small taste of home there with them.” Kevin west, from Post 52 American Legion

West says the next shipment should go out the first of December, but they’ll ship more for Easter and keep at it… at least until all those overseas go back home.

“One day hopefully everyone will be home, but until them, everyone has to remember them.” Kevin west, from Post 52 American Legion

If you’d like to donate, just go to your local Veterans of Foreign Wars or any legions across the valley.