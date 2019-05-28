VIDEO: Aerial video shows destruction in Harrison Township neighborhood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Storms hit hard in Trotwood hammering several neighborhoods and leaving behind devastation.

Residents in the neighborhood are now left to pick up the pieces of what is left after a tornado ripped apart their homes.

This is an experience one local homeowner said no one should ever have to go through.

Trotwood resident Dion Green said, “Soon as I got to that last stair in the basement the house went completely black and then there was a moment of silence.”

Silence and darkness blanket the Miami Valley as tornado damage starts to surface and become all too real.

A Marathon gas station in Harrison Township was destroyed. Luckily, the employee took cover and made it out without a scratch.

Roads in the area are closed and response teams are trying to come up with a plan on how to tackle the catastrophic damage.

“Mother nature, it’s real,” said Green. “I’m still shooken up it’s crazy…I don’t remember too much… I Still can’t believe it I’m still in shock.”

And homeowners like Dion say despite the horrific night and cleanup ahead he’s just lucky to be alive.

“At the end of the day as long as everyone is alright, that stuff will come back,” Green said.

