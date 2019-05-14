VIDEO: Escaped llamas safely back home, owners cited

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –– There was some llama drama in the northern part of Las Vegas valley Tuesday morning.
Two llamas, Hershey and Kisses, were spotted — on the run — near Elkhorn Road and Jones Boulevard around 6:45 a.m. Metro Police contacted Animal Control who helped retrieve the llamas.
Victoria Hewlett was able to capture some cellphone video of Hershey and Kisses on their morning jaunt.
The owners were cited for animals interfering with pedestrians.
Two llamas, Hershey and Kisses, wandered from their home in the northwest this morning. Thankfully, Animal Control safely reunited them with their owner.
