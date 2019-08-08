Vigil for Dayton victims held in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WTRF) – The tragedies that struck our nation over the weekend can only be overcome if we work together. That was the message of a unity vigil held Wednesday night in East Liverpool.

About 30 people gathered around the steps of City Hall for a moment of healing which included several prayers.

Mayor Ryan Stoval and Municipal Court Judge Melissa Byers-Emmerling hosted the vigil. They shared brief remarks about the tragedy, their appreciation for law enforcement, and hope that tonight’s gathering inspires the community to continue to move together as one.

“As we come together as a community tonight, what we’ve got to remember is when we talk about ‘see something say something,’ that includes this,” said Mayor Stoval. “If you see somebody’s behavior, something that just doesn’t feel right, reach out.”)

Mayor Stoval continued by telling those in attendance to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to his office or the police department. He says it may seem like a small thing to do, but it could save lives.