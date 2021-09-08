Volunteers team up for 30th annual Sandy O’Haver Day of Caring

WHEELING W.Va (WTRF) To kick off the 2021-22 United Way Campaign “Give Where You Live”, over 130 volunteers spread across the Ohio Valley to give back to the community for the 30th annual Sandy O’Haver Day of Caring.

The United Way partners with companies who invite their employees for a paid day off to volunteer at a local non-profit agency.

Volunteers start the day off with a kickoff breakfast, hearing from United Way board president, Todd Cover and United Way executive director, Jessica Rine.

They’re then split up into teams and assigned to a specific agency where they’re giving task to complete.

At the Wheeling Health Right volunteers stayed safe by working outside. Participates worked together to clean up trash, sweep debris, and trim trees and bushes.

Rine says time is the most valuable thing a person can give and by volunteering one person can make a big difference.

United Way says this event makes a lasting impact on the businesses and neighbors through community service.

In addition to Day of Caring, September to Remember- Reverse Raffle will be held September 9th and Oktoberfest in Centre Marketing will be held September 25th.