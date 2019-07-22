Murray Energy responds to VP’s sexual assault allegations

(UPDATE 3:46pm) Murray Energy Corporation responds to the complaint filed by Teresa C. Toriseva, Esq. of the Toriseva Law Firm on behalf of Ms. Melissa Saville.

This statement is in response to the very destructive, scandalous, and false allegations contained in the lawsuit filed this morning by Teresa C. Toriseva, Esq. of the Toriseva Law Firm on behalf of Ms. Melissa Saville. These allegations could destroy the lives of Jon Murray’s innocent children and Jon, himself. He has been both the mother and father to the little girl at the center of the false allegations, as well as her brother, since his divorce in 2009 from Ms. Saville.

This is a confirmed attempt by Ms. Saville and Ms. Toriseva, Esq. to extort money from Murray Energy and its owners, as confirmed by Ms. Saville’s offer, through her attorney, to not pursue this litigation if Murray Energy would agree to a money “settlement”. This is also another attempt by Ms. Saville to win back custody of the children involved.

It is outrageous and uncivilized to Murray Energy and its ownership to see the lives of two innocent individuals destroyed in an attempt to extort a money “settlement”. Since the divorce in 2009, Jonathan’s former wife, Melissa, has attempted to gain money from the Corporation and Jon Murray in any manner that she could. Now she is joined by a lawyer with the same motivation to extort Murray Energy.

The events charged by Ms. Saville and Toriseva, Esq. did not happen, nor could they have happened. Indeed, Jon has passed a polygraph examination. Jon’s counsel has filed an action to that effect in federal court in West Virginia, as well as in the family court in Ohio County, West Virginia.

Murray Energy and Jon Murray will vigorously defend against this lawsuit, as well as pursue any remedies it may have, against those who brought it.

Jonathan Murray, son Bob Murray, CEO of Murray Energy, is a VP for Murray Energy and Murray American River Towing Inc. Both of those companies also are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed today in Ohio County Circuit Court.

The complaint was filed by a woman identified as M.S., Jon Murray’s ex-wife and mother of the girl – identified as S.M. – at the heart of the issue.

The lawsuit was filed just two days before Bob Murray is scheduled to host a private campaign fundraiser for President Donald Trump at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.

“She was raised as an American and is the only life she knows,” the complaint states. “She knows nothing of her former life other than the sometimes not so subtle reminder that because of the current national climate and her father’s failure to finalize her citizenship status, this brown-skinned girl may be sent back to the poverty-ridden village HE ‘rescued’ her from.”

The complaint alleges Murray used “this constant threat” as one means of control over the girl. It says the incidents occurred when the daughter was 11 and 12 years old.

