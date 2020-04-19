W.Va. census response rates increasing ahead of deadline

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you haven’t filled out the 2020 census yet, do it now! That’s the advice from Ohio County Commissioner Tim McCormick.

He says it’s easy to do, either online or on paper, and it takes only about ten minutes.

He says several weeks ago, West Virginia ranked next-to-worst in the country, in terms of the number of people responding.

But the state is getting better, and that’s important.

It all goes back to how much federal funding not only we as a county can get, but what the school boards can get, what the state can get, any grants that come from the federal government, infrastructure grants, things along those lines, schools, they live off of this money. Because that’s what the school lunch programs come by, and that’s how we can keep feeding the kids for very little or no cost whatsoever. Tim McCormick, Ohio County Commissioner

Commissioner McCormick says the questions are basic, simple and easy, but if you don’t fill it out by May 28, the census bureau will send someone to knock on your door.

He says census employees are sworn to secrecy and your answers will never be shared, sold or disclosed to anyone.

Latest Posts: