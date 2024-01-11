Spending at certain Walmarts just got a little easier. The retail giant is partnering with Affirm to allow self-checkout customers to “buy now, pay later” in more than 4,500 stores across the U.S.

To qualify for the loan, buyers must spend at least $144 on Walmart products, excluding groceries, and with a financing limit of $4,000. Shoppers can spread the payments out for over three to 24 months through Affirm.

In a recent statement, Affirm’s SVP of revenue, Pat Suh, said, “Recent Affirm research revealed that more than half of Americans (54%) are looking for retailers to offer a buy now, pay later option at checkout. Moreover, we’ve found that 76% of consumers would either delay or not make a purchase without Affirm.”

According to the statement from Affirm, in addition to being available in Walmart stores nationwide, on walmart.com, and in the Walmart app, U.S. consumers can also pay over time with Affirm at Walmart Vision and Auto Centers. Eligible customers will be shown the total purchase cost, will never pay more than the agreed-upon amount upfront, and will never be charged any late or hidden fees.

You can find “Affirm-eligible favorites” on the Walmart website; some departments include electronics, home goods, and baby essentials.

