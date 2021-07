Fireworks for the July 4th celebration at the Gateway Arch during Fair St. Louis

BETHESDA, Ohio (WTRF)

The third annual Bethesda Fireworks Show will be Saturday, July 31 at dusk.

It will be at the Shepherd Farm, 433 N. Main Street, Bethesda.

There will be a concession stand on site, and a “boot drive” for donations at the four-way stop.

All proceeds will benefit the Bethesda Fire Department.