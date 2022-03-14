Social media. It connects people in countries miles apart…So much so, you can see the missile strikes in Ukraine, you’re watching the bloodshed unfold in real-time; shot off an iPhone of a civilian who is very much caught in the crossfire.

A new medium is documenting war and it comes with it great responsibility and, yes, danger.

A murder, we’re not going to show the victim. But, some of these people on social media, they don’t know the rule of journalism. They are going to go ahead and show you the terrible scenes. The bodies, babies dying,’ said 7News web manager John Lynch.



Some will try to capitalize on this. And there’s been a lot of debunking of certain nerve-inspiring images in the past months.

“There are liars. There are people on social media who are going to put out videos that happened 15 or 25 years ago. Just to fool someone. Just to get likes, comments of shares.”

It makes you wonder, who can you trust?

Journalist to start.

John says a good rule of thumb is to check your sources, and with war information, give it 72 hours to gain viability before running with it as fact.

Russia has been targeting Ukrainian TV transmitters. Just this weekend an American journalist was killed in Kyiv.

Even the president of Ukraine uses his twitter to bring the world the latest on his country. It’s where he rallies his troops.

Whereas we’re being told the people of Russia have limited access to social media.

“It’s a right we’re given and we’re lucky to have it. We are very lucky to have the freedom of press, the freedom of speech.”

This is the future. War is unfolding on our very phones.