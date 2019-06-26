Warwood Farmers Market a ‘win-win’ for the community

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Every Tuesday between June and October, rain or shine, you can buy local at the Warwood Farmers Market.

Open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Tuesday at Garden Park, the Farmers Market offers a wide array of vendors and farms, all coming from within a 25 mile radius of Wheeling. And if you decide to buy local, you’ll be reinvesting in Warwood.

Every vendor has to pay a fee in order to have a stand at the farmers market. The money from those fees goes towards Grow Warwood Pride, which bought new picnic tables for Garden Park just last week.

“The Farmers Market is the biggest fundraiser for Grow Warwood Pride and we are putting that money back into our community,” said Julie Davis, President of Grow Warwood Pride. “We have done things like purchase picnic tables for the park. We’ve also done Trunk or Treat in October and we’ve sponsored teachers at ‘back to school time’ with supplies.”

Eric Blend owns The Blended Homestead in Ohio County, near Oglebay. He has been coming to the Warwood Farmers Market for years and says it continues to expand.

“It’s grown from the amount of customers, just letting people know what we have for sale and whatever vendors have for sale and what other vendors have for sale year by year and slowly grown to having a really large variety every year that every week we’re really pleased to see and sit beside,” said Blend.

For more information on the Warwood Farmers Market, click here.