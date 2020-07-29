Warwood Farmer’s Market Attracts Nearly 300 People

The Warwood Farmer’s Market is welcoming its customers back in another week.

Today was it’s 9th market of the season, but it’s been an unusual summer for them due to the Pandemic. Organizers say all vendors and volunteers wear face coverings. There’s also a hand washing station and signs reminding you to social distance and wash produce before you eat them.

Usually there’s 300 people from all over the Ohio Valley who stop by.

“The whole idea is we really want to make this a family-oriented environment for people to shop and have a good time. Just have an all around good experience.” Matthew Rafa, Market Chair of Warwood Farmer’s Market Board

There were 15 vendors there today, but some Tuesdays there are as many as 25. They were selling artisan crafts, produce, and meats, as well as kettle corn and jewelry.

The next Farmer’s market is next Tuesday from 4 to 7pm.