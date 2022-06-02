OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Warwood Lions Club is doing their part to help out local residents with disabilities.

Tom Stenger from the Lions Club presented a check to Easterseals CEO Jay Prager for $1,200. Lions Club members collected money from drivers at the traffic light on Warwood Avenue to help Easterseals continue the great work they do across the Ohio Valley.

Easterseals Rehabilitation Center offers rehabilitative medical care and pediatric therapy, along with a wide swath of other services. Donations allow them to provide care even to patients without the ability to pay.

You can learn more by visiting https://www.easterseals.com/wv/