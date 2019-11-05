WCCHS President receives United Way Building a Better Community Award

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There are people in our community that graciously give up their time and talents to better the area we live in. And each year the United Way honor’s those people with their Building a Better Community award.

Lawrence Bandi is the President of Wheeling Central Catholic High School, but he’s also on a number of other boards throughout the Ohio Valley. Just one reason why he was chosen to receive this year’s Building a Better Community Award.

The United Way Marketing Committee, Catholic Charities, President and Chairman of Wheeling Hospital, A Special Wish Foundation-these are all boards and committee’s that Lawrence Bandi Serves on. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. So, when he was selected for this year’s Building a Better Community Award It didn’t come as a surprise to many in the Ohio Valley, but it sure did for him.

Well, I about fell of my chair. First of all, I guess all of us deep inside appreciate some recognition. But it’s not me that should be receiving any kind of award, it’s all those unsung heroes that are out in our community that come to work every day or come to volunteer every day and will never be recognized. And it’s those people that I am the most grateful for. Lawrence Bandi, Award Recipient

If there’s one word I can gather from my time speaking to Lawrence, it would be humble. He has given much of his time to over ten organizations in his lifetime, but he says the United Way is the one he’s most thankful for.

I’ve had the opportunity to be able to work with so many of the agencies directly in different ways. But I think that as far as service to the community, the United Way has been number one for me. Lawrence Bandi, Award Recipient

It takes a special person to devote their lives to helping others, and Lawrence is one of them. He says it all started when he got involved with the GUTS program when he was a teenager at Wheeling Central.

[The GUTS Program] made such an impact on me, personally. Being able to see the needs of others and how fortunate I felt I was when I was here at Central and I think that has followed through for me for years. Lawrence Bandi, Award Recipient

Although he believes there are people in the community who are a better fit for an award like his, he says his hope is that he can inspire at least one person to follow in his footsteps.

It’s great that we have such a giving community and we step up to the plate and are able to provide dollars. But a lot of times it’s not just the dollars it’s people’s time and talents that they give back to that makes our community such a valuable asset. Lawrence Bandi, Award Recipient

Lawrence Bandi will be honored with the United Way Building a Better community award tomorrow morning at a ceremonial breakfast.