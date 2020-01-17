Residents react to drastic weather transformation over one week

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ohio Valley is no stranger to extreme weather shifts. Over the last week high temperatures shot up to the 70s and sunk down to the 30s, from record breaking heat to snow.

The drastic change in temperatures across the region has caused a sheer rollercoaster of emotions. But most importantly, it could potentially make us less prepared for treacherous road conditions when the weather turns icy.

Stormtracker 7 Meteorologist Emily Goodman explained “last week was crazy we broke a record high of 73 degrees, the record was 64 degrees, we shattered that at the Wheeling Ohio County Airport by 9 degrees and so this week we’re looking at a big huge change in temperatures going from 73 last Saturday to the 30s and 40s with snow on the way coming up tomorrow.”

Wheeling resident, Ryan Tichenor, told 7News, “yeah it’s just like I’m ready for spring now it’s like you think it is going to be warm out then BAM snow! I put a couple of jackets away and now I have to grab them again. This affects when I walk to work, I’m cold.”

While some residents are just plain annoyed, other residents may see it as a bigger issue.

Martins Ferry resident, Brian Goolie, told 7News, “…back and forth everybody’s sick… drastic weather changes, it just makes you wonder what’s going on, I believe in global warming it makes you wonder how it could change so much.”

But no doubt, this kind of weather can catch you off guard. Meteorologist Emily Goodman adds, “when the weather is this crazy and tricky it really keeps you on your toes because you’re used to the warm weather like we had last week then all of a sudden you have rain and snow and freezing road conditions.”

