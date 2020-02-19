Weight limit violations on Market Street Bridge concerns Commissioners

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Around 7,000 vehicles travel along the Market Street Bridge that connects Follansbee to Steubenville across the Ohio River.

However, many vehicles are over the five-ton weight limit.

If this trend continues, Brooke County Commissioners are weary that the bridge could be damaged and ultimately, shut down.

If we have people going across it and doing damage to the bridge, the bridge would be shut down. We just don’t want that to happen. It’s been used by the traveling public for a hundred years, and we want it to be used for another hundred years. Tim Ennis, Brooke County Commissioner

Although no plans are imminent, Brooke County Sheriff’s Office has discussed posting additional signs along on WV Route 2.

Brooke County Commissioners plan to present their concerns to West Virginia Division of Highways in Charleston.

