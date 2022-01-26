Weir High School Swim Team raises $2,300 for team and Hancock County Animal Shelter

WEIRTON, W. Va. (WTRF)-The Weir High School Swim Team put their skills to the test. They did a swim-a-thon to support themselves and a local charity.

They may be small but sure are mighty. The Weir High Swim Team made a splash for a good cause, and in two hours, ten swimmers and their coach lapped the pool more than 1,400 times.

“It did not seem like we swim that many miles, but whenever we got out of the water and they told us that, it was like amazing.” Ashlyn Conley, Weir High Swim team

“It was pretty awesome that we swam that many laps.” Ryan Speirs, Weir High Swim Team

They kept going two hours nonstop without any coaching.

Even Coach Jason Bennett was blown away.

“I’m very proud of them. They worked really hard all year.” Coach Jason Bennett, Weir High Swim Team

It was impressive to say at least, but it wasn’t just to hit a goal, but to raise money for their team and the Hancock County Animal Shelter. They reached $2,300, thanks to donors and sponsors. The team split it two ways between the swim team and the animal shelter.

“I thought it was great that they thought of us, that they were thinking of the animals.” Nicole Felouzis, runs the Hancock County Animal Shelter

And when asked, who’s idea it was to help out the animal shelter, Coach Bennett gives the kids all the credit.

“Oh, I love animals, so it was definitely a great thing to donate to because I love animals. I’m just an animal person overall, so, I wouldn’t want it to be anything else.” Ashlyn Conley, Weir High Swim team

It’s unclear exactly what the animal shelter will use the funds for, but they say they’ll let the the swim team decide.