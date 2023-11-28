WEIRTON, W.Va. )WTRF)-

The City of Weirton is continuing a project that honors the nation’s veterans who were wounded in the line of duty.



A special ceremony was held Tuesday to dedicate two parking spaces reserved for recipients of the Purple Heart Medal.



The parking spots are located behind the Weirton Municipal Building and the Millsop Community Center.



Certificates were handed out to seven Weirton area veterans who have been awarded the medal. The ceremony also included remarks from Mayor Harold Miller and City Manager Michael Adams. The American Legion Post 10 Honor Guard performed a 21-gun salute to conclude the ceremony.