Weirton BDC’s new executive director already knows the ropes

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – After five months, the search is over for an executive director of Weirton’s Business Development Corporation.

The BDC’s management team is expanding, and longtime BDC member, Marvin Six, will now take over that role. With over 20 years under his belt, Weirton’s business community is said to be in good hands.

“If we hired someone outside of this area, we knew it would take at least two years before they knew who the players were. And with Marvin sitting right here with us, it was just like; this is the person we need to continue on with. We haven’t missed a beat. Marvin’s in constant contact with the state, with the state delegates and his relationship is just tremendous.” Bill D’Alesio, Weirton BDC Chairman

Six is taking over the posiiton from Pat Ford who led the team for 10 years.

“I’m not attempting to fill those type of (Ford’s) shoes. What I’m attempting to do is put together a team of people that will equal or be comparable to the type of talent that we had under the previous executive director. We’ve got projects in the pipeline, getting the renovations and cleanups of properties, environmental cleanup of properties, and the focus right now is basically in Weirton.” Marvin Six, new Weirton BDC Executive Director

Ford announced his career change in September 2019.

