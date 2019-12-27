Weirton City Council restructures position into Assistant City Manager role

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – With 2019 winding down, Weirton City Council is looking ahead to the new year.

They held a special meeting on Thursday night, the final meeting of the year. Council had its second reading of an ordinance, which would establish an assistant city manager position. The council voted in favor of this amended role.

The city manager already has an administrative assistant, but this upgraded position will entail more responsibilities.

What we want to do is be prepared for my absences or if I retire early, you’ve got somebody that’s got a pretty good idea. Part of the deal is I’m going to train them to take over. That’s just a continuity standpoint. Weirton City Manager Joe DiBartolomeo

DiBartolomeo said he has come up with about 10 or 15 additional duties for the assistant manager. He added that it’s important for someone to take care of things in Weirton if he is traveling across the state on business.

Council also held its first reading of an ordinance that would allow the sale of alcohol by certain businesses on Sundays beginning at 10 a.m.