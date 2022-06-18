WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF)–June 18 and 19 are marking the 2nd Annual Juneteenth celebration at the Weirton Event Center.

With tons of food, drinks, and live music, it’s hard not to come together to celebrate freedom.

June 19 is the official day to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States, and this year the Weirton community is doing just that.

Happening now: At the Weirton Event Center community members have gathered to celebrate Juneteenth.



Event coordinator Jonathan Curenton compares this celebration of Juneteenth at the Weirton Event Center to another summer salute to independence.

The Fourth of July is a celebration of freedom. So, what do you do at the Fourth of July? You have hotdogs, you have fireworks, you have music, you have fun being around each other. Same thing here. Jonathan Curenton, Event Coordinator

President Biden recently declared Juneteenth a federal holiday, but Rev. Samuel Ware of St. Peter’s AME Church says that this celebration – combining churches from around the community – is more than a date on the calendar.

When we get a chance to come and celebrate together, we find out we have more in common than separates us. And the opportunity to come in fellowship, enjoy the food, enjoy the weather, enjoy each other. We just felt any time we get the chance to celebrate, we should celebrate. Rev Samuel Ware, Pastor at St. Peter’s AME Church

They are continuing their celebration into Sunday when a service will be held at 11 a.m.