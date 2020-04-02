Weirton doubles down on citations, doctor says we can’t stop what’s coming

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Weirton City leaders met in council chambers Thursday to address their united front on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adhering to social distancing orders, only ten representatives were allowed in the room. Of those leaders, City Mayor Harold Miller started by calling all first responders to get tested on a regular basis since they are constantly out in the field interacting with people.​

But, to be clear, there is still no confirmed COVID-19 case in the city.

Since Weirton boarders two other states, Ohio and Pennsylvania, ​a cardiologist at Weirton Medical spoke to the importance of all residents staying home. The concerned doctor said we are in uncharted territory & we can’t stop what’s coming.​ The police chief then added they will be doubling down on citations if they see groups of more than 10 together.​



And while the doctor says 95 percent of people will not have any major problems, as we’ve heard, the rate the virus can progress is very dramatic.

Everybody must do what it takes right now to get us through this extremely, unbelievably, difficult time. Dr. Jasbir Makar, Cardiologist at Weirton Medical

There’s been an issue of gathering in front of some businesses that came up the other day. And that, in conjunction with the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the Governor’s orders; we are going to consider those unlawful rights to assemble. You’re not going to be allowed to do that; stand out there. No more than 10 people, including employees. Rob Alexander, Weirton Police Chief

Please stay home. Don’t show up in doctor’s offices coughing, or any symptoms without calling first. We can give those directions over the telephone. Dr. Jasbir Makar, Cardiologist at Weirton Medical

The city building remains open with minimal shutdown. Things that are still running include the garbage schedule & Weirton Transit.

Monday April 13th, there will be a council meeting, but no more than 10 members will be allowed in.