Weirton fails to move forward with police chief choice

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of Weirton will continue to operate without a permanent head of the police department.

Tonight Mayor Miller nominated Sergeant Gerard Spencer as the next police chief, but no one seconded that motion, so it didn’t go any further.

Officers say he would have been the city’s first ever African-American police chief.

Sergeant Spencer was the only ranking officer in the department that applied. He has 20 plus years of service to the community behind him. He’s worked in several areas of the police department, including the detective division, street crimes unit and juvenile division.

He’s even worked with their special response team and has been a sports coach in the community.

Even other officers and some people of the community stand by him.

“He’s a good solid person, he’s well qualified. He knows the ins and outs of the community. The community, as a whole, loved him. He should be the next police chief.” Joe Destefani, concerned citizen

“We’re going to have to move on and move forward. It’s disappointing for all of us, I think.” Troy Bickers, Weirton Police Sergeant

Bickers thinks he would have helped with community relations in the black community if he was the next chief.

Interim police chief Lieutenant Scott Cook will be in the position in the meantime. He’s been the police chief for the last two weeks.



