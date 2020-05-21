https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Man trapped under coil at ArcelorMittal Plant in Weirton

by: Aliah Keller

The Weirton Fire Department responded to ArcelorMittal plant at 8:47 Thursday morning for a man trapped under a coil, according to fire officials. 

7News learned he was no longer trapped when fire officials got there. 

The man was taken to Weirton Medical Center. 

Details are still very limited, but 7News is waiting for ArcelorMittal for comment.

