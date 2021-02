Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF)- A Weirton Firefighter has died after a battle from complications of COVID-19.

Lieutenant Brian Ritchie was 50 years old

Ritchie was on a ventilator fighting for his life after contracting COVID-19 on December 17th 2020 while on duty.

Ritchie was a firefighter for Weirton Fire Department for 13 years.

There will be a Memorial Service for Ritchie at the parking lot next to Bowman Field at 6:30 PM.