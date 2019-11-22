Weirton firefighters one step closer to pay raise

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Weirton City Council held a special meeting on Thursday night to establish new salaries for the city’s firefighters.

Council went ahead with modifying an ordinance to give firefighters a pay raise over the next two years. Weirton’s city attorney and fire chief spoke to us about what will happen come January 1.

“It’s a two-year contract to begin January 1, 2020,” said city attorney Vince Gurrera. “It’s a 12% pay raise for the first year and then a 15% pay raise the second year.”

Weirton Fire Chief Larry Shumate is happy to see his department getting the help it needs.

“They have promised that they’re looking into applying for a Safer Grant which would pick up two more firefighters,” said Chief Shumate. “If that happens, we’ll have nine on duty at a time which gives us the NFP minimum of four in each fire truck, as well as a shift commander.”

The ordinance needs to go through a second reading on December 9 before going into effect on the first of the year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter