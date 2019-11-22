Weirton firefighters one step closer to pay raise

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Weirton City Council held a special meeting on Thursday night to establish new salaries for the city’s firefighters.

Council went ahead with modifying an ordinance to give firefighters a pay raise over the next two years. Weirton’s city attorney and fire chief spoke to us about what will happen come January 1.

“It’s a two-year contract to begin January 1, 2020,” said city attorney Vince Gurrera. “It’s a 12% pay raise for the first year and then a 15% pay raise the second year.”

Weirton Fire Chief Larry Shumate is happy to see his department getting the help it needs.

“They have promised that they’re looking into applying for a Safer Grant which would pick up two more firefighters,” said Chief Shumate. “If that happens, we’ll have nine on duty at a time which gives us the NFP minimum of four in each fire truck, as well as a shift commander.”

The ordinance needs to go through a second reading on December 9 before going into effect on the first of the year.

