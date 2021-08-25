Weirton K9 needs your help after going into early retirement

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Retirement isn’t always easy—even for a dog.

A Weirton police K9 spent six years serving the city, but had to leave the force two weeks ago due to medical issues.

Paco helped arrest suspects and keep drugs off the street, but after vets found stones in his bladder, he was forced to take an early retirement.

His handler, Patrolman Jeff Miller, says doctors now recommend he go on a prescription diet.

The problem is that his special food costs nearly 90 dollars for a 25-pound bag because it has to be shipped specially.

Patrolman Miller says Paco has been a faithful public servant—and he’s earned his chance to just be a normal dog.

Dogs serve the community for six, seven years down here, and I think he deserves that for the things he’s done for the community, I think he deserves a little bit of appreciation and a helping hand. Patrolman Jeff Miller, Canine Handler, Weirton Police Department

Weirton Police are now setting up a fund not just to help Paco through the rest of his life, but also for all K9s in the future who may need medical treatment.

You can help the department for years to come by sending a check to this address: