Weirton PD holding DUI checkpoint next Saturday

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Weirton Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint Saturday, March 14, in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
The checkpoint will occur 7- p.m. to 1 a.m. in the 3100-3200 blocks of Main Street in Weirton.
