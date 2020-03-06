Weirton PD holding DUI checkpoint next Saturday

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Weirton Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint Saturday, March 14, in conjunction with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The checkpoint will occur 7- p.m. to 1 a.m. in the 3100-3200 blocks of Main Street in Weirton.

