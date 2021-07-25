Weirton pool team Genesis headed to world championship after incredible run

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – To some, it’s only a distraction to pass the time between sips of beer at the bar.

But to this team, pool has become a vehicle through which they’ve proven their skill and commitment.

The 8-ball team Genesis formed in Weirton out of boredom, according to captain Tim Proviance.

There was a number of people who were locked down during the pandemic that were friends of mine that I ran into around town, they were all interested in doing something to get out of the house. Tim Proviance, Genesis pool team captain

They became an official American Pool Players Association team, even though Proviance was the only one who had played in the APA before.

Genesis started competing with other teams, not expecting to make it to the playoffs.

But then they won the playoffs.

And then the regionals.

And then finally the world qualifier.

Now they’re headed to Las Vegas in October to compete with 700 of the best pool teams on earth.

It’s a pretty impressive run for a group of people who are anything but professional players.

I got a truck driver, a seamstress, a chef, a construction worker, a factory worker, a restaurant manager. Tim Proviance, Genesis pool team captain

So how did a group of friends—some of which just started playing—begin such a hot streak of success?

Proviance chalks it up to the support that all the teammates give to each other.

Everyone’s been able to focus as a team and function as a team since the first match, and there’s no anybody out for themselves, there’s no cutthroat, everyone’s working for the goal of the team. Tim Proviance, Genesis pool team captain

The courtesy even extends to who gets to play.

Each week two of the seven members sit out the game because only five are able to compete.

It’s a sacrifice they’re all willing to take for the team.

At the championship, they’ll play in a 6-day tournament for 12 hours per day.

None of them are used to those kinds of matchups, but they’re hoping the incredible success they’ve seen so far will stick with them.

So it’s a real hodgepodge, a melting pot of people thrown together that just found a niche.

Tim Proviance, Genesis pool team captain

A niche that will hopefully bring them international fame as a small-town West Virginia team that made good.