Weirton resident wins $20,000, donates half to nonprofit

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Each month, Verizon Authorized Retailer, TCC selects a customer to receive $20,000.

The winner keeps $10,000 and the other half goes towards a nonprofit of his or her choice.

An Ohio Valley resident was selected during the November drawing of the contest.

Cassandra “Casey” Sweat of Weirton was awarded the $20,000 and chose Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia for her nonprofit.

The $10,000 benefited Chase, an 11-year-old Make-A Wish kid, diagnosed with leukemia.

TCC donated an additional $8,800 to Chase.

