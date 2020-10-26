WELD coming to the Upper Ohio Valley

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There’s a brand new group coming to the Upper Ohio Valley, and it’s looking for women who want to advance their careers and connect with a group of strong professionals.

Women for Economic and Leadership Development, or WELD, is focused on helping women make connections within the community and develop their leadership skills.

It’s starting out as an e-chapter and the first workshop is all about setting goals and how to reach them. It will feature AEP External Affairs Manager and WELD Upper Ohio Valley Chapter inaugural member of the steering committee Joelle Moray.

It’s open to all women at any stage of their career.

The pay it forward is one of their key objectives, so if you think you’re in the advance stages of your career, but you have information you could give and you can help females to develop their career paths, it would be great to have your participation. Erikka Storch, President, Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce

Storch said after seeing chapters in Charleston and Pittsburgh, she thought this group would be a great fit for the Ohio Valley.

They are also working to have student groups join.

The first WELD workshop is on Tuesday, November 17 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The registration is $30 and half of those fees will be donated to the YWCA Wheeling.

Register at www.weldusa.org by November 15. Anyone who does so will be considered a “founding member” and receive a few extra perks.