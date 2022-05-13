JEFFERSON COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – In honor of Friday the 13th, the Wells Township Haunted House is bringing the scares to the area with their Lights Out Tour.



Visitors have the chance to go through the iconic haunted house with no tour guide, and only a single glowstick per group to light the way. Get ready to experience terror and darkness so intense you’ll need to sign a waiver.



Tickets are $14. If you missed all the scary fun Friday night, don’t worry, because the tour will go on Saturday night as well, with doors opening at 7:00pm.

Visit wellstownshiphauntedhouse.com for more information.