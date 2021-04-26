Wellsburg Bridge Floats: Watch Live

Wellsburgh, WV (WTRF)- The Wellsburg bridge is about to move into place.

Sunday night, WVDOT Officials just announced the time for the big move was just changed is now scheduled to begin at 6:00 Monday morning.

This float will be the most significant milestone to-date for the project.

The tied-arch bridge, which was all constructed offsite, will go down the Ohio River for a mile, and then lifted into place.

It’s a highly anticipated event for a lot of us, especially for the locals, who won’t want to miss it. Many even can’t wait for it to give them a quicker commute.

“Absolutely has to help both communities, both sides of the river. It’ll be such a big convenience for everyone.” RON MICHNOWICZ, LIVES IN STEUBENVILLE

“I play golf over in Tiltonsville, and it’ll cut the drive for me about 20 minutes, so yes, I will use it particularly for that purpose, and I have relatives that live over in brilliant too.” CHARLES RALSTON, LIVES IN WELLSBURG

“It’ll be fantastic, especially for my purposes. There’s a golf course across the river that we like to play at all the time. It’ll be a quick little jump across the river, so we don’t have to go all the way around it.” ROBERT SAAS, LIVES IN WELLSBURG

The bridge float itself takes two days, starting tomorrow, and there’s still over a year’s worth of construction left until the bridge is all done.

Engineers say it’s on the slate to be completed by October 2022.