Wellsburg Bridge well underway; still on time for 2021

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – As construction continues on the I-70 Bridges project, up the Ohio River in Wellsburg, you may have been wondering whether progress has been made on the new bridge that could ease weight on Wheeling traffic.

District 6 Engineer Tony Clark bridged the projects together saying they are coming along on time, with peers and abutments checked off.

And now Wellsburg crews are working on the most impressive challenge: the steel super-structure on the main span.

But with so much traffic crossing over from West Virginia into Ohio, will this massive endeavor be done sooner rather than later?

It seems like they’re building the bridge in the wrong place, but they’re not. They are well underway with the original design, so it’s not like any design changes could be made to expedite that work. But, both projects are working as hard as they can to make sure that their deadlines are met. Tony Clark, District 6 District Engineer – West Virginia Division of Highways

If everything stays the course, that part of the bridge is expected to be put in later this year. But drivers can take heart that the Wellsburg bridge construction is still on time for 2021.

