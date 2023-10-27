WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — With Halloween just four days out, we’re seeing a orange everywhere in the Ohio Valley…but Wellsburg is already thinking ahead to the season of red and green.

Today the city held signups for Wellsburg Wishes, a show of Christmas charity where free toys are given out in a drive-thru.

Not only that…but the Brooke Hancock Family Support Center will give their families an entire Christmas meal.

The program’s popularity is picking up steam in its third year, and organizers say donations have been coming in since last Christmas.

“I have two trailers full right now of toys. Last year we kept coming and coming down here and unloading trailer loads of toys, and it warms our hearts. And some of the people we have helped the last two years have helped us out.” Marlene Whitco, Wellsburg Wishes organizer

There will be one more signup day at the former Wellsburg Middle School November 17th from 10 to 3…before the holiday joy is handed out December 8th.

That address is 1447 Main St. in Wellsburg.

Head to their Facebook page if you would like to check off an item on their Walmart and Amazon wish lists.