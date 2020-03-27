Wellsburg VFD receives special donation from PA woman

WELLSBURG W.Va. (WTRF) -A Pennsylvania woman has come to the rescue of a volunteer fire department right here in the Ohio Valley.

Wellsburg Volunteer Firefighters needed masks. If they didn’t get them they wouldn’t have been able to protect themselves on everyday calls.

Adrienne Lash of Pennsylvania saw what was happening and made it her mission to help.

“We are all sitting in our houses, we could slow the spread just by making some masks and donating them,” Lash said. “You can call your local fire departments you can call your local bureau buildings you can call your local police stations. You can see if there is a need and if they would accept homemade masks.”

In just one day, Lash had bought the masks and delivered them to the men and women who were just trying to do their jobs.

“One extra minute means the world when you call 911,” said Pam Kins, a volunteer firefighter. “This allows us to be able to get there in a normal amount of time and enter and provide them with assistance and care.”

Lash donated the department ten masks, which are all reusable and come with instructions on how to keep them sanitary.

Wellsburg VFD is also giving back to the community. They have set up a “take what you need, leave what you can” box outside of the station. This is so members of the community can take items they may be in need for along with the option to drop of non-perishables.