Thanks to the generosity of folks right here in the Ohio Valley some special residents will have the opportunity to enjoy a wonderful Valentine’s Day celebration.



Workers from the Elm Grove Family dollar delivered more than 200 balloons and boxes of chocolates to the Welty Home as well as several area nursing homes.



The items will be used as decorations for a special Valentine’s Day luncheon for the residents.



This is the third year Family Dollar has asked its customers to chip in some extra money to help brighten the day of many.