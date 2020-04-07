WesBanco Arena Shows Canceled, Others Postponed

We have some good and bad news for some of your favorite shows you may be planning to see at WesBanco Arena.

Although the “He’s Alive” show, which was originally slated for this month, and many symphony shows are canceled, some others are only postponed.

The “Doo-Wop” show will be performing Friday, August 7th instead of next week, and “PBR” is rescheduled for late August because of Coronavirus concerns.

“First and foremost, we want to be very safe. We want our patrons to be safe. Our practices in terms of wiping down, cleaning, and sanitizing, that will be at the highest level as we move into the future.” Denny Magruder, Executive Director of WesBanco Arena and Capitol Theatre

It was recently announced the Broadway Shows “The Color Purple” and “An American in Paris” have been canceled.​

Arena officials say you can check their website for more updates.