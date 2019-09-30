WesBanco Arena staff juggling many projects before Nailers season opener

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Following the recent announcement that WesBanco Arena has to replace their ice-making equipment, crews are working hard behind the scenes to ensure the arena is ready in time for the Wheeling Nailers season opener.

We’re a go for the 19th. We plan to be playing hockey and hosting the Wheeling Nailers as they begin their season on the 19th of October. Doug Campbell, Assistant Director of the Greater Wheeling Sports & Entertainment Authority

Crews have taken down the glass on the floor and dasher boards are being raised two inches.

Arena officials say the facility is still open to walkers who will get a behind-the-scenes look at the work being completed.

Obviously, they’re not gonna be permitted on the floor while we’re working. But if they want to walk the inner core of the arena and see how things are going and take a look at how they’re putting this thing together, I think it’ll be fascinating. Doug Campbell, Assistant Director of the Greater Wheeling Sports & Entertainment Authority

While crews work steady to prepare the arena before the Nailers season-opener, there are many other events being rescheduled.

The bishop Michael Curry event will be moving to the Capitol Theatre. All the tickets that you have for the Wesbanco Arena event are transferable to the Capitol Theatre. Sonya M. Fedorko, Marketing and Advertising Manager

However, some events remain in limbo, such as the Shrine Circus, which is set for October 14.