WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–WesBanco Arena is getting a $1.7 million dollar makeover.

After 28 years of Nailers games, rodeos and graduations, the floor is being ripped out and they are starting fresh.

In 2019 the floor started to show signs of failure so for three years the arena used a temporary rink.

Executive director Denny Magruder says it takes some time, but it will be worth it.

He says they started back in the fall but now we are finally able to see real results as they cut into the existing concrete.

We’re in the very early stages of totally replacing our in-floor ice system. As you said in the background right now, we can hear two saw cutting units. They’re using diamond blades to cut out all the old floor. We’ll move all of the old piping. All the old headers and the materials in there, and all new will be inserted. In addition to that, we have a brand-new compressor that we installed in our compression building and hopefully after all the concrete poured, everything finished up and detailed. Will be making new ice again in September. Denny Magruder, Executive director, Great Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority

The original floor was installed in 1992.

He says believe it or not this time around, with the advancements in technology, the process is quicker and cheaper.

He says the next step will be a large concert pour which will take place in August.

Hopefully this new floor will bring some good luck for the Nailers in the upcoming season.