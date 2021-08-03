WesBanco experiences issues with accounts; Issues statement

Multiple people reported to 7News that they were experiencing issues with their mobile banking and online accounts.
Users weren’t able to view their online account and some were getting different accounts all together.
WesBanco provided the following statement to 7News regarding the issue.
Between Friday July 30th and Monday August 2nd, we completed a significant upgrade to our core and digital banking platforms, which provides many new and enhanced services for our customers. Despite our communication efforts with all customers in advance that led to 60,000 successful logins today, we realize that a number of customers are experiencing challenges with logging in to their systems for the first time. While we have hundreds of representatives available, these challenges are leading to long hold times in many of our Customer Service Center channels. Please rest assured that we are aware that we are not meeting your Customer Service expectations and are continuing to expand our capabilities to ensure that we can provide the Customer Service levels that you have come to expect of WesBanco in the past. We apologize for the inconvenience that this has caused but trust that your experience with the new systems and the enhanced capabilities that they provide will prove to be a benefit to you.WesBanco