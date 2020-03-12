West Liberty extends spring break one week in wake of coronavirus concern

West Liberty, WV. A (WTRF)- West Liberty President Dr. Stephen Greiner announced that spring break will be extended one week in wake of the coronavirus

The University will also be training professors to move to online classes.

The NCAA announced today that the Division II Atlantic Region Men’s Basketball Tournament held at West Liberty will not be open to the general public.

