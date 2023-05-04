WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Students at one local university had the opportunity to meet face-to-face with potential future employers.

Today West Liberty University held their second annual Teacher Job Fair.

Representatives from several area schools were on hand to meet with graduating and upcoming seniors.

Students had the opportunity to bring resumes and network with area superintendents, administrators, and teachers.

Some employers on hand included: Ohio, Marshall, Hancock and Brooke County Schools, as well as Indian Creek and The Switzerland of Ohio Districts.

“I love going in and being able to talk to these people from different counties all over the state of West Virginia going in and just being real personable with them and handing in your resume.” Madelyne Vanmatre, Elementary Education, WLU

“It was really helpful to see all of the different opportunities that are available to us from West Liberty University. So I’m really excited just to meet the new people and look for new jobs.” Olivia Miller, Elementary Education, WLU

Graduation will take place this Saturday at West Liberty University.