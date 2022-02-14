CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Dr. Carla Warren of the West Virginia Department of Education is making the effort to help high school students who are thinking about going into the teaching profession with the Grow Your Own teacher preparation program.

The Grow Your Own program lets high school students start earning college credits and even get some classroom experience before graduating high school.

Students will complete four courses, combined with tackling classroom experience, and the goal is for students to enter college with a minimum of 22 credit hours.

Warren says the program is set to begin in the fall of 2022. At this time it is not clear if the program will be free but the West Virginia Department of Education is working to get funding opportunities to pay for the program completely.