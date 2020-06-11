West Virginia Department of Education releases scenarios for next school year

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Department of Education released three scenarios for the next school year.

One plan involves kids going to school four days with a day of cleaning in between.

Another is two groups of kids go to school on different days

Or the third option which is continuing a remote classroom.

All would involve online learning and Ohio County Schools say they still have a lot of time to decide what is best.

Dr. Kim Miller, Superintendent Ohio County Schools.

We have a lot of summer left, we will continue to monitor what’s going on. We will continue to take advice from the state department but if that is in fact lifted we’ll have the opportunity to do what’s best here in ohio county. Dr. Kim Miller | Superintendent, Ohio County Schools

Counties may use the scenarios or a mix between the models to best meet the needs of their students.