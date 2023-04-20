CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Many lawmakers and private citizens are applauding Governor Justice today, April 20, as he signed a monumental legislation.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gov. Justice signed Senate Bill 577 which reduces the cost of insulin to $35 per 30-day supply and states that the cost of the devices shall not exceed $100 per 30 days, according to a Tweet from the governor.

West Virginia is now the ONLY state to cap insulin copays at $35. I thank the WV Legislature for passing this legislation so that West Virginians aren’t prevented from obtaining this life-saving drug because of excessively high costs. @AARPWV pic.twitter.com/opTxqnCNZg — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) April 20, 2023

The bill also removes the prescription for a blood test for ketones.

The bill passed 85-12.

West Virginia is now the only state to cap insulin copays at $35. Before the bill was passed, the life saving medication could cost up to $600 a month.