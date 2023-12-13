WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A guest at the Weirton Rotary Wednesday shared the lessons he learned in more than four decades upholding West Virginia law.

First Circuit Judge Ron Wilson has overseen cases in Hancock, Brooke and Ohio Counties since his appointment in 1981.

He has also handled all asbestos-related personal injury suits in the entire state for 20 years.

Judge Wilson spoke on his position’s code of ethics, its do’s and don’ts, and why he thinks the state’s legal system is one of the best.

He says in all his years on the bench, he still hasn’t tired of the research and the connection with people.

“The decisions that I make are going to impact not only that particular person, but that particular person’s wife, his mother and his father, his children, his friends. So those decisions are of critical importance, and I give a lot of thought to that before I decide what’s proper in a case or not.” Judge Ron Wilson, 1st Judicial Circuit, West Virginia

Judge Wilson will be up for re-election along with all 75 circuit judges in West Virginia on May 14th.

If elected, it will be his eighth term.