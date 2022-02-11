A West Virginia mother is being charged with child abuse causing injury to her one-month-old child.

During a press conference, the Charleston Police Department said Ashten Teets, 29 abused the one-month-old by using a rare form of medical child abuse known as “Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy”.

According to Michigan Medicine “Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy” is ‘a mental health problem in which a caregiver makes up or causes an illness or injury in a person under his or her care, such as a child, an elderly adult, or a person who has a disability. Because vulnerable people are the victims, MSBP is a form of child abuse or elder abuse.’

Charleston police said Teets took her son to multiple hospitals throughout West Virginia but the staff at CAMC Women’s and Children’s Hospital became suspicious of Teets 24 hours after checking into the hospital. They placed video surveillance in the hospital room and captured abuse to the infant.

Police say Teets is on video being abusive to the infant.

The infant is currently with CPS with injuries but they are not life-threatening.

Stick with 7News for updates.

*Follow John Lynch on Twitter and Facebook *

*Photo provided by WOWK*